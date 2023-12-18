Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship team of the season so far as Leeds United, Leicester City and Cardiff City stars dominate - gallery

A look at the latest Championship team of the season to see how many Leeds United stars feature.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT

Leeds United remain in the promotion hunt as the festive fixtures take hold, but which of their players are among the best performers in the Championship so far this season? The Whites failed to make up ground on Ipswich Town in second place over the weekend, drawing at home to Coventry City after the Tractor Boys drew with rivals Norwich City.

Daniel Farke's men will want to close the gap over Christmas, and they have the perfect opportunity next time out, facing Ipswich at Portman Road. As attention turns to that one, we have taken a look at the WhoScored ratings to see who makes the Championship team of the season so far.

WhoScored rating - 6.8

1. GK - Mads Hermansen

WhoScored rating - 6.8

WhoScored rating - 7.1

2. LB - Leif Davis

WhoScored rating - 7.1

WhoScored rating - 7.1

3. CB - Dimitris Goutas

WhoScored rating - 7.1

WhoScored rating - 7.2

4. GK - Jannik Vestergaard

WhoScored rating - 7.2

WhoScored rating - 7.1

5. RB - Perry Ng

WhoScored rating - 7.1

WhoScored rating - 7.6

6. LM - Jack Clarke

WhoScored rating - 7.6

