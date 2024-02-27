Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Championship team of the month as three Leeds United stars feature alongside Sunderland & Southampton men - gallery

A look at the WhoScored Championship team of the month to see how many Leeds United players feature.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT

Leeds United are in superb form, storming their way up the Championship table over recent weeks, but how many of their players make the team of the month? Daniel Farke's men have won every Championship game in February, continuing their winning run with a huge home victory over promotion rivals Leicester City which reignited the title race in the second tier.

The Whites are now within six points of the leaders, and they will feel they have a shot at not only promotion but the title as well. In the meantime, we have rounded up the Championship team of the month based on WhoScored ratings. Take a look below.

WhoScored rating - 7.3

1. GK - Ben Hamer

WhoScored rating - 7.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.5

2. RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

WhoScored rating - 7.5

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.4

3. CB - Joe Rodon

WhoScored rating - 7.4

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.3

4. CB - Michal Helik

WhoScored rating - 7.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.7

5. LB - Junior Firpo

WhoScored rating - 7.7

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.8

6. LM - Jack Clarke

WhoScored rating - 7.8

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke