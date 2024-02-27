Leeds United are in superb form, storming their way up the Championship table over recent weeks, but how many of their players make the team of the month? Daniel Farke 's men have won every Championship game in February, continuing their winning run with a huge home victory over promotion rivals Leicester City which reignited the title race in the second tier.

The Whites are now within six points of the leaders, and they will feel they have a shot at not only promotion but the title as well. In the meantime, we have rounded up the Championship team of the month based on WhoScored ratings. Take a look below.