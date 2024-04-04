Championship table based on 2024 results: How Leeds United compare to Ipswich, Leicester and rivals - gallery

A look at the 2024 Championship table to see where Leeds United rank based on their form this year.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United continue to battle for a top two finish as the final stretch of the season takes hold. The Whites are currently in second place, one point off top spot but only one point ahead of Leicester City having played a game more.

The Whites have every chance of landing promotion having enjoyed a superb season so far, and an excellent 2024, in particular, has been key to the promotion bid. With that in mind, we have rounded up a Championship table based only on results achieves since the turn of the year. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Points - 5

1. 24. Rotherham United

Points - 5

Points - 11

2. 23. Sunderland

Points - 11

Points - 12

3. 22. Millwall

Points - 12

Points - 12

4. 21. Plymouth Argyle

Points - 12

Points - 13

5. 20. Blackburn Rovers

Points - 13

Points - 14

6. 19. Birmingham City

Points - 14

