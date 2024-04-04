Leeds United continue to battle for a top two finish as the final stretch of the season takes hold. The Whites are currently in second place, one point off top spot but only one point ahead of Leicester City having played a game more.

The Whites have every chance of landing promotion having enjoyed a superb season so far, and an excellent 2024, in particular, has been key to the promotion bid. With that in mind, we have rounded up a Championship table based only on results achieves since the turn of the year. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.