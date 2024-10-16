The 2024/25 Championship season is only nine games in but already some players are risking suspension. EFL rules state the accumulation of five yellow cards before the 20th game of the campaign will result in a one-game ban, with 13 second-tier stars already on four.
Two Leeds United first-team members are among that 13-strong group and will soon leave Daniel Farke with a selection headache. But key opposition players are also walking that tightrope with a game against the Whites on the horizon.
Below, the YEP has rounded up each Championship player with four yellow cards to their name - with some for Leeds supporters to keep an eye on.
1. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers)
The combative midfielder has been risking suspension since the end of September but managed to avoid a fifth booking in Blackburn's last two games. Rovers host Leeds at the end of November so likely to have served his ban before then. | Getty Images
2. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers)
Again, likely to pick up his fifth yellow and serve a ban before Blackburn host Leeds next month. Will be a big miss for John Eustace when that does happen. | Getty Images
3. Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers)
Virtually ever-present defender has picked up a booking every other game since the end of August and on the current trend, will be due his fifth imminently. | Getty Images
4. Joe Williams (Bristol City)
Another who has picked up yellow cards on a regular basis this season, avoiding a fifth during Bristol's 1-1 draw against Cardiff before the break. If the midfielder avoids a yellow at Middlesbrough but is then booked against Stoke City, he will serve a one-game ban at home to Leeds later this month. | Getty Images
5. Lyle Foster (Burnley)
South African international picked up three bookings in his first four league appearances before seemingly taking a deep breath and easing up. Booked in the final game before the break at Preston and the cut-off point for suspension will have passed when Leeds go to Turf Moor in January - although he could be close to 10 yellows and a two-game ban by then. Photo: Matt McNulty
6. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)
As with Foster, any Leeds interest will be surrounding the possibility of Egan-Riley being close to 10 yellows come the end of January. Booked in each of his last two appearances before the break. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard