Leeds United have been handed an intriguing opening run of fixtures as they aim for promotion to the Premier League after Championship play-off heartbreak last time out. The Whites welcome League One champions Portsmouth to Elland Road on the opening weekend before away trips to West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

Another all-Yorkshire clash follows as they host Hull City before another key contest at Elland Road sees Burnley visit West Yorkshire in mid-September. Leeds are among the favourites to clinch promotion after they finished third last time out and lost the play-off final to Southampton.

But where are Leeds predicted to finish in English football’s second tier this season? We take a look with a predicted table based on a probability model provided by Grosvenor Sport. The supercomputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the supercomputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results. And here is where the two Sheffield clubs are being tipped to finish...