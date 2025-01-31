Championship star makes Leeds United admission and declares Whites belief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rival Championship player has served up praise for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Cardiff City star Cian Ashford has made a Leeds United admission ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road but with Bluebirds belief.

Twenty-year-old forward Ashford is enjoying a fine breakthrough campaign for the Bluebirds who are heading for Saturday’s Championship clash sat 18th but on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Ashford admits his team are now facing a side blessed with quality upon their visit to Championship frontrunners Leeds but the Wales under-21s international forward says there is no lacking in Cardiff belief.

“We know that they've got quality and they're a good team,” said Ashford to the club’s official website.

“But, with the form that we're in and the confidence amongst our players, we feel happy and confident that we can go there and give them a tough game.

"We're not trying to get too ahead of ourselves though because in the Championship, everything can change so quickly.

“We're just trying to focus game-by-game and take it result-by-result and hopefully that we can make that gap bigger and bigger as the season goes on."