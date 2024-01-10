Leeds United were promotion favourites coming into this season with good reason. The Whites may not be in the automatic promotion spots as things stand, but they boast one of the strongest squads in the division after keeping hold of plenty of their Premier League talent.

The other relegated sides did the same, but how do the squad values compare across the Championship? Fortunately, Transfermarkt keep track of that sort of thing, and here we have put together a league table based on values to see where Leeds rank. Take a look below as we go from the least valuable up to the most.