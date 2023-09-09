Championship squad values: How Leeds United compare to Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and rivals - gallery
A look at where Leeds United rank among the Championship’s most expensive squads.
Leeds United are one of the Championship promotion favourites this season, but how does their squad value compare to their rivals?
It has been a mixed start for the Whites, who have won just one of their first five games, but they will be looking to kick on now that they have a more settled squad following the closure of the transfer window. Leeds allowed a number of high-profile players to leave the club this summer, be it on loan or permanently, but they also brought some talented players in through the doors.
Here we compare Leeds’ current squad value to their Championship rivals, according to transfermarkt. Take a look below to see where the Whites rank, going from bottom to top.