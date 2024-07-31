Championship side reveal Leeds United ticket sell out and enter talks for extra seats
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly-promoted side will provide Daniel Farke’s squad with their first competitive action of the campaign on Saturday August 10, in a game being broadcast live on Sky Sports at 12.30pm. In a statement a spokesperson confirmed all the available tickets had gone and expressed tentative hope for more: “Pompey have sold their full allocation of tickets for the season opening trip to Leeds. It means that John Mousinho’s side will be backed by 2,000 fans for the Championship contest at Elland Road on Saturday, August 10 (12.30pm kick-off). The final batch of seats were snapped up during the third loyalty points window on the first day of sales. Portsmouth FC are speaking to Leeds to see if a further allocation is possible, although fans should note that this is not guaranteed.”
Leeds recently confirmed a new pricing policy for away teams visiting Elland Road, after last season’s often-controversial reciprocal pricing plan was ditched. For the 2023/24 campaign the Whites contacted opposition clubs to attempt to set in place a reciprocal deal for each game, in order to lower prices for away fans at Elland Road and Leeds fans on their travels around the division. The deal was met with a measure of acceptance in the Championship but some, like Coventry City, railed against it. Leeds have now decided to fix the price of away tickets at Elland Road at £30 for adults, regardless of the opponent. Premier League clubs unanimously agreed in 2022 to maintain their £30 away ticket cap for a further three seasons in recognition of the additional travel costs involved with attending away matches.
A Leeds United statement said: "Leeds United can announce for the 2024/25 Sky Bet Championship campaign, we will introduce a new price cap for away supporters attending matches at Elland Road. The new fixed price will be £30 per adult ticket to each match, whoever the opponent is. This approach falls in line with the Premier League’s pricing policy. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans. Whilst some accepted and both sets of supporters were able to benefit from this, some clubs would not agree to reciprocal arrangements. As a club, [we] recognise the vital role that away supporters play at every match and we believe in a fair and consistent pricing strategy for all football fans. We hope that this move will ensure our loyal supporters also pay fair and consistent prices when travelling to support the team away from home."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.