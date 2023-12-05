Leeds United may have chosen right with their summer managerial appointment, but not all clubs feel the same. Daniel Farke has hit the ground running at Elland Road , getting the Whites in automatic promotion contention heading into the cold months.

But a number of Championship clubs have already sacked their managers before the arrival of the festive period, hoping to turn things around before we get to the business end of the season, with two more clubs handing their bossess their P45s on Monday. Here we round up all the Championship managerial sackings that have been confirmed up to this point.