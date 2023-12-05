Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship sackings: Every manager to get the sack so far as two of Leeds United's rivals pull trigger

A look at the full list of Championship sackings as two more of Leeds United's rivals pull the trigger.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 5th Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 20:24 GMT

Leeds United may have chosen right with their summer managerial appointment, but not all clubs feel the same. Daniel Farke has hit the ground running at Elland Road, getting the Whites in automatic promotion contention heading into the cold months.

But a number of Championship clubs have already sacked their managers before the arrival of the festive period, hoping to turn things around before we get to the business end of the season, with two more clubs handing their bossess their P45s on Monday. Here we round up all the Championship managerial sackings that have been confirmed up to this point.

1. Darren Moore

Darren Moore was let go after securing Sheffield Wednesday's return tot man on this lhip. He wound up replacing the next man on this list at Huddersfield.

2. Neil Warnock

Saving Huddersfield from relegation and putting together a respectable start to this season wasn't enough for Warnock.

3. Xisco Munoz

Next to go was Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday. He oversaw a disastrous start to the season and paid the price.

4. John Eustace

Eustace had Birmingham City in the playoffs, but the Blues shockingly sacked him to appoint Wayne Rooney. That hasn't worked out so well so far.

5. Gary Rowett

Rowett got Millwall competing for the playoffs last season, but he was sacked this term after a disappointing start.

6. Gareth Ainsworth

Ainsworth may have been fortunate to last as long as he did. QPR sacked him after finding themselves in the bottom three.

