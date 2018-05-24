Championship rumour mill: Swansea City snap up Leeds United target

Have your say

Swans topple Whites for Liverpool youngster

Swansea City have signed Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda and have beaten fellow Championship clubs Leeds United and Bristol City to his signature.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Liberty Stadium and joins after spending five years in Merseyside following a move from West Bromich Albion as a youngster.

Dhanda cited first team opportunities as a big reason is leaving Anfield: "I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team."

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Liverpool are set to enter negotiations with Barcelona over talented young French winger Ousmane Dembele, who joined the Catalan giants only last summer in a £135million switch from Borussia Dortmund. (Various)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering a summer move for highly-rated 18-year-old Ajax and Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt. (Guardian)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will consider taking a break from football if he sacked by the London club. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will listen to offers for Anthony Martial, would prefer not to sell the French forward to a rival team in England. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. (Sky Italia)

Unai Emery will have little say on transfers when he takes over as Arsenal's next manager. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are plotting a move for Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Mail)

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has held talks with the Napoli president about replacing current boss Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Sports)

West Ham will hand new manager Manuel Pellegrini a £75million transfer kitty. (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger says he turned down opportunities to manage Real Madrid and England on multiple occasions. (Various)