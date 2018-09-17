Championship rumour mill: Nottingham Forest chase free agent, Aston Villa boss calls on fans for backing

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Championship rumour mill...

Manager Aitor Karanka says Nottingham Forest will remain patient in their efforts to sign Karim Ansarifard. The 28-year-old Iran forward is a free agent after his contract was cancelled by Greek side Olympiakos. (Nottingham Post)

Steve Bruce has called on the Aston Villa fans to give him time after they chanted for him to be sacked during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Blackburn. (Daily Mail)

Elsewhere from the football world...

Eric Bailly could be ready to leave Manchester United in January - and Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to be interested in the 24-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus all want 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Paris United)

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has denied Spanish forward Lucas Perez refused to warm up during Sunday's Premier League win at Everton. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied he is fatigued after this summer's exploits with England at the World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne hopes to return from injury in time for the first Manchester derby of the season on 11 November. (Daily Star)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey asked Arsenal boss Unai Emery to substitute him during the weekend's victory over Newcastle because he was tired. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning a January move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Various)

Italian champions Juventus are set to offer Argentina forward Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in a bid to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin in a deal worth £150m. (Various)

Inter Milan are planning a loan move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial in January. (Various)

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says he turned down an offer from Tottenham to move to Anfield from Newcastle United in 2016. (Metro)