Championship rumour mill: Leeds United targeting 'sensational' TRIPLE signing, former Premier League manager linked with Aston Villa, Chelsea star wanted

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are plotting a TRIPLE signing in January with Andrea Radrizzan prepared to splash the cash as the club target a Premier League return. The Whites reportedly want a striker, winger and centre-back. (Football Insider)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly allowed to splash the cash in January

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has backed Thierry Henry and John Terry to takeover at Aston Villa, calling them a potential "dream team". (BBC via the Daily Express)

It is also understood that there has been no approach to Celtic from Aston Villa to speak to Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Herald)

On the transfer front, Aston Villa are pondering a second move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in January. Villa have already acquired the signing of Tammy Abraham from Stamford Bridge. (BirminghamLive)

Hull City supporters’ Trust is preparing a bid of around £45 million alongside a US and UK consortium in an attempt to take ownership of the Tigers. Former chairman Paul Duffen had also reportedly been trying to buy the club last week. (BBC Sport)

John Terry has thanked Nottingham Forest for the “invaluable” role the club played in helping to launch his career. The defender went on loan at the City Ground in 1999/2000 which helped kick start his Chelsea career. (NottinghamLive)

Blackburn Rovers are planning to offer manager Tony Mowbray a new contract as reward for the club’s fine start to the season following promotion from League One. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Norwich City managing director Steve Stone is set to leave the Canaries. Stone has been in charge since April 2015. (Eastern Daily Press)