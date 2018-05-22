Championship rumour mill: Leeds United set to make shock move for midfielder

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

The summer is upon us and with the transfer window on the horizon we round up the latest rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Elland Road.

Whites set to make shock move for Hibs midfielder

Leeds United are set to make a shock move for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, report the Scottish Sun.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances for Neil Lennon's side scoring 5 goals and racking up 15 yellow cards in the Scottish Premiership this season.

United are said to be keen on the central midfielder but could be putt off by his £5m price tag with Celtic also keeping tabs on his situation.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Manchester City are preparing a £100m offer for Chelsea's Eden Hazard after Pep Guardiola made the 27- year-old Belgian his top summer transfer target. (Daily Star)

Serie A club AC Milan have offered Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini a three-year deal, with the Belgian midfielder available on a free transfer this summer. (The Times)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is one of Manchester United's summer transfer targets. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are confident of appointing Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is set to leave Chelsea in the next 48 hours - with former Barcelona and Roma manager Luis Enrique being lined up to replace him. (Daily Express)

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has emerged as a surprise last-minute candidate to take over as the new Arsenal manager. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned he could quit the London club unless they spend "like Manchester United and City" this summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has deleted his Instagram account over abuse he has received following the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat. (The Sun)