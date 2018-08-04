Championship rumour mill: Leeds United set to beat West Brom to striker

Have your say

Whites set to land City star

Elland Road.

Leeds United are on the verge of signing young Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha and will land the forward ahead of Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, according to The Sun.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Thibaut Courtois' agent has urged Chelsea to let the Belgium goalkeeper, 26, seal a move to Real Madrid. (Sun)

Liverpool are interested in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, from Arsenal. (Express)

French forward Anthony Martial, 22, could be staying at Manchester Unitedas boss Jose Mourinho does not want to sell unless he can bring in a direct replacement. (Mirror)

Chelsea's Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, is wanted by Spanish sideAtletico Madrid. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is plotting a £25m move for Besiktas' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Sun)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he would "knock down Chelsea's door" to re-sign England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. (talkSPORT)

West Ham have revived their interest in Brazil winger Bernard, 25, who is still without a club after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season. (Guardian)

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele, 21, has been hanging out with Arsenal players during the summer break, leading to speculation he will join the Gunners. (Goal.com)

Tottenham are "nowhere near" reaching the asking price for Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 22. (Sky Sports)

Burnley have had a £15m bid for English defender Ben Gibson, 25, accepted by Middlesbrough. (Mail)

Burnley are weighing up a move for Aberdeen's 18-year-old Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson after he scored an overhead kick against them in the Europa League. (Mail)