Championship rumour mill: Leeds United eye sensational deal for Liverpool star, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesay go head-to-head for Chelsea defender

Here's the latest Championship rumours in full:

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has revealed his players were fighting each other to take spot kick in last night's 4-3 penalty shootout win at Preston North End. (Northern Echo)

James Milner could head to Leeds United, should his boyhood club return to the Premier League. Liverpool are yet to offer the midfielder a new deal - so he will be free to leave at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

Leeds United and Aston Villa target Ed Williams was called into the England C squad yesterday evening for the game against Estonia U23s on Wednesday October 10. (FA)

Aston Villa are to hand James Chester a new long term deal after securing the future of Jack Grealish on Monday. (Birmingham Mail)

Steve Bruce's side have been boosted by the return of Scott Hogan, Keinan Davis and Andre Moreira, who are all back in training. (Birmingham Mail)

Thierry Henry has been installed at a 5/1 favourite to replace Bruce at Aston Villa. The 57-year-old has only won one of his last eight games. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa will go head-to-head to sign Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill in January. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest's DerSaidy Yanko is enjoying the experience of being at a Championship club that is looking upwards, rather than over their shoulders.

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has revealed Jose Mourinho was 'very complimentary' after the Rams dumped Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup. (Derby County website)

West Bromwich Albion remain favourites to sign former Crystal Palace winger Bakory Sako and hope to complete a deal before Saturday's game at Preston. (Sky Sports News)