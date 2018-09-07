Championship rumour mill: Leeds United boost | Norwich City duo on trial | Nottingham Forest target striker

Here are the latest rumours from around the web.

Leeds United pair Marcelo Bielsa and Kemar Roofe have been awarded the EFL Championship Manager of the Month and Player of the Month, respectively.

Claudio Yacob is close to completing a move to Nottingham Forest following his release from West Bromwich Albion. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Norwich City duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin are on trial with West Brom. (Various)

Swansea City defender Barry McKay will return in time to face former club Nottingham Forest next week following a short spell on the sidelines. (Swansea City Official Website)

Tomas Kalas was linked with a move to Middlesbrough in the summer but instead signed for Bristol City.

The defender pointed towards manager Lee Johnson as a key factor behind the move. (Bristol Live)

Aston Villa are hoping to offer new long term contracts to fans’ favourite Jack Grealish and defender James Chester. (Birmingham Mail)

Meanwhile, Villa remain hopeful of signing John Terry after the bookmakers’ odds backing him to join Manchester United tumbled. (Various)

Steve Bruce is already exploring options to sign on loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe. (Birmingham Mail) Bartosz Bereszynski, a Villa target last year, joined Sampdoria instead and has revealed his move to Italy “couldn’t have gone any better”. (Sport.PL)