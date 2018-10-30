Championship rumour mill: Leeds United and Sheffield United battling for international forward, Aston Villa target shock move for Sheffield Wednesday ace

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County are all thought to have scouted Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis and are deciding whether to make a move for the Republic of Ireland U21 international in January. (TEAMTalk)

Leeds United target Ibai Gomez will 'weigh up everything’ before deciding whether to move to Elland Road, let his contract run down, or sign a renewal with Alaves. (AS)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will battle former club Brentford and other teams to sign Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, The 16-year-old netted a staggering 61 goals last season in The Shrimpers' youth set-up. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Villa are said to be plotting a £8million swoop to re-sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan. The Scotsman progressed through the youth ranks into the first-team at Villa Park before leaving for Crystal Palace in 2013. (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough have been urged to sign Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan in January after Tony Pulis admitted his side needed a creative midfielder to fill the void left by Adama Traore. (Sportslens)

Sheffield United have taken the midfielder Wealth Da Silva on trial. The 18-year-old Nigerian was most recently on the books of Bury, although it is unclear if he still is. (HITC)