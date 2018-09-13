Championship rumour mill: England boss praises Leeds atmosphere, Middlesbrough wanted Liverpool striker

Have your say

Championship rumour mill...

Middlesbrough has been named alongside a host of other clubs in those interested in signing Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke last summer. (Evening Standard)

England boss Gareth Southgate said taking his side to Leeds' Elland Road was 'one of the best moments of the summer' and that the atmosphere it created was brilliant. The Three Lions played a friendly there against Costa Rica in June. (Sky Sports News)

Aston Villa summer target Harold Moukoudi revealed he spoke to manager Steve Bruce before deciding to stay in France. (FranceBleu)

Nottingham Forest are close to adding free agent Karim Ansarifard to bolster their attack after reports in Iran suggests a deal has been agreed. (NottinghamLive)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has accused Chelsea of 'lacking class' after he missed out on the loan signing of striker Tammy Abraham, who joined Aston Villa instead. (London Evening Standard)

Reading's new Sporting Director, Gianluca Nani, says he is proud to join the club following the departure of his predecessor, Brian Tevreden. (The Breeze)

Elsewhere from the football world...

French midfielder Paul Pogba was "promised" a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid by his agent at the end of this season when he rejoined Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his first-team place. (The Sun)

Chelsea are in danger of losing Cesc Fabregas on a free transfer to either Inter Milan or AC Milan in January with the Spanish midfielder's contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire at the end of the season. (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng told Jose Mourinho he was turning down a summer move to Manchester United because he did not see them as a step up. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsay is a target for Italian club AC Milan with his contract at the Emirates expiring next summer. (The Sun)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir has moved on from his failed summer transfer to Liverpool - but still wants a move to the Premier League in the future. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are planning contract talks with Ryan Sessegnon. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is angry about former coach Zinedine Zidane's plans to become the next Manchester United manager. (Daily Express)

Chelsea winger Kenedy has no interest in making his loan deal to Newcastle United permanent. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has "lost patience" winger Anthony Martial, who is set to join another Premier League club, with Tottenham and Arsenal keen on the Frenchman. (Daily Express)