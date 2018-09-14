Championship rumour mill: Aston Villa star makes Australia move, Leeds United facing injury crisis

Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Here are today's Championship rumours...

Championship rumour mill.

Middlesbrough target Albert Adomah could still leave Aston Villa in January after Tony Pulis failed in an attempt to bring him back to Teesside on deadline day. (Teesside Gazette)

Leeds United are facing an injury crisis ahead of Saturday's trip to Millwall with Patrick Bamford, Gaetano Berardi, Jamie Shackleton, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe all nursing injuries. (Yorkshire Post)

Aston Villa full-back Ritchie De Laet has completed a loan move to Australian side Melbourne City. (Birmingham Live)

West Bromwich Albion scouted Liverpool keeper Allisson when he first joined Roma. He caught the eye of former Scotland number one Jonathan Gould, who was on a scouting mission in Spain. (Daily Express)

West Brom are yet to make a decision over former Norwich pair Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin. The free agents were invited to train with the Baggies during the international break. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has won the EFL Championship Goal of the Month for his strike against Millwall in August. (Various)

Stoke City's Charlie Adam is open to a return to Rangers if the opportunity was to arise. (HITC)

Former QPR defender Nedum Onuoha has joined MLS club Real Salt Lake. (Various)

Nigel Adkins insists that winger Kamil Grosicki is “totally focused” at Hull City after holding fresh discussions with the player on Wednesday. Grosicki wanted to leave KCOM Stadium in the summer. (Yorkshire Post)

Bolton Wanderers attacker Sammy Ameobi said it was a 'relief' to see the club avoid administration. (The Bolton News)

Elsewhere from the football world...

Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly have £330m to spend as president Florentino Perez plots his next big-name signing - and Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are top of the list. (AS)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is determined to keep Nacho Monreal, amid interest from Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out Toby Alderweireld agreeing a new contract at the club. (Daily Express)

Liverpool will be at full-strength against Tottenham in Saturday's lunchtime game after a chartered private jet brought Brazilian trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho back from Brazil. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not worried by Harry Kane's performances. The striker has scored two goals in four matches for Spurs this term. (Talksport)

Jurgen Klopp is set to add to his Liverpool backroom staff with the appointment of England junior goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson. (Liverpool Echo)

John Terry could make a return to Chelsea - as a coach. (Various)

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Ilkay Gundogan to replace Paul Scholes at Manchester United. (Various)

Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for Porto and Mexico star Hector Herrera. (The Sun)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is seeking a substantial hike on his £175,000-a-week contract that expires in 2020. (Various)