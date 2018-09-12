Championship rumour mill: Aftermath of Leeds United injury blow | Aston Villa | Middlesbrough | Nottingham Forest

Here are the latest rumours from around the web.

Leeds United expect Patrick Bamford to make ‘major impression’ on return from injury

Former Premier League winger Bakory Sako remains on the radar of Villa, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest following his release from Crystal Palace. (BirminghamLive)

John Terry will not be signing for Spartak Moscow after all after turning down the move, despite undergoing a medical and personal terms over the weekend. This could be good news for Aston Villa. who have been keen to sign the defender all summer. (UA Tribuna)

Steve Bruce could hand Aston Villa debuts to attacking pair Yannick Bolasie and Tammy Abraham when they face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Villa failed in an attempt to sign Liverpool foward Dominic Solanke in the summer. (London Evening Standard)

Gabby Agbonlahor remains without a club but continues to be linked to a move to Celtic after he revealed he’d love to play for the Scottish giants. (Various)

Former Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce says Ken Anderson must sell the club after it was revealed The Trotters are close to going into administration. (Sky Sports News)

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing former Tottenham winger Nathan Oduwa after the 22-year-old impressed on trial. (West London Sport)

Preston North End have been forced to cancel and forfeit a county cup tie because they were unable to field enough players due to injuries, suspensions and international call-ups. (Lancashire Post)

Former England and Tottenham striker Darren Bent, 34, “100%” would be interested in playing for Rangers. Bent is currently without a club after being released by Derby at the end of last season. (Talksport)