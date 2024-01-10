Championship rivals take swipe at Leeds United and Patrick Bamford after transfer coup
Leeds United lost out to Hull City in the battle to sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool
Hull City took a swipe at Leeds United and Southampton while announcing their latest signing Fabio Carvalho. Both Leeds and Southampton were linked with a move Carvalho this month, with Liverpool looking to find him a new club to join on loan.
However, after seeing off strong competition, the Tigers were successful in landing the attacking midfielder as they look to launch a challenge for Premier League promotion during the second half of the season. Liam Rosenior’s side currently sit nine points behind Leeds in the Championship table, but they’re well-placed in seventh and they clearly see the deal as a major victory over those above them.
Announcing the loan of Carvalho until the end of the season with a short video, Hull then posted a second clip which poked fun of Leeds, Southampton and Patrick Bamford.
Using edited footage from Blind Date, Hull comically painted the picture of Carvalho choosing between the three clubs with help from host Cilla Black.
He then opts for a move for East Yorkshire, leaving Southampton and Leeds, who are represented by a miserable looking image of Bamford, disappointed, much to Black’s dismay.
"His name is Fábio and he's from Portugal." 🇵🇹— Hull City (@HullCity) January 10, 2024
"Come in, Fábio!" 👋#hcafc pic.twitter.com/uux3qnYBoN
Carvalho is expected to make his debut for the Tigers this Friday night against Norwich City with the club knowing a win at the MKM Stadium would be enough to take them back into the play-off picture until Saturday afternoon at the very least.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Hull boss Rosenior said about his new recruit. “Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player.”
He added: “Fabio is excited to be coming here and I’m delighted to be working with him to the end of the season. Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.
“Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”