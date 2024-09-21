Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds and Cardiff have joined forces with beautiful tributes for Sol Bamba.

Championship rivals Leeds United and Cardiff City joined forces to pay their respects to former defender Sol Bamba as two of the clubs he used to play for locked horns in South Wales.

Bamba, who overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, passed away aged just 39 last month after falling ill ahead of a game for Turkish club Adanaspor where he was technical director.

The popular defender made 56 appearances for Leeds and 118 for Cardiff during his career and the two clubs came together to pay tribute ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Championship fixture in South Wales.

Ahead of kick-off, both sets of fans joined together with a chant of “there’s only one Sol Bamba” as highlights from the defender’s career were shown on the big screen. As flowers were laid in the centre circle, a minute’s applause for Bamba was then beautifully observed before kick-off amid more chants for Bamba from both sets of fans.

Another minute’s applause then took place in the 14th minute to honour the shirt number that Bamba used to wear.