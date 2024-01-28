Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window will slam shut on February 1 and for Leeds United, the pressure is starting to build as they look to add their squad. Here's a look at some of the transfer stories out there as we lead into what could be a pivotal few days.

Hjelde wanted

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Leo Hjelde on loan for the remainder of the season. That's according to Alan Nixon, who reports the Black Cats are keen to secure defensive cover of the final days of the window and see Hjelde as an option.

Hjelde has struggled for game time at Elland Road this season, making just one league appearance under Daniel Farke. As such, he has spent the majority of the campaign in the club's youth ranks, picking up minutes with the U21s as he strives to catch the eye and show he is capable of taking the next step in his career.

The 20-year-old doesn't lack Championship experience having spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, where he picked up praise for his performances.

Leeds' Benson blow

Manuel Benson has opted to join Southampton over Leeds United, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for the Burnley winger, with talks said to have taken place earlier this week between the two clubs.

Southampton have led the way for the Belgian, though, and it seems the south coast club could be about to win the race for his signature, with a loan agreement between all parties said to be close. While he has hardly had a look in this season, Benson was a key man under Vincent Kompany in the Championship last time around, bagging 14 goals in all competitions as the Clarets romped to the title.