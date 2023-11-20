Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship richest owners: Leeds United's 49ers Enterprises rank vs owners of Leicester, Sunderland & rivals

A look at the wealth of each of the Championship club owners to see where Leeds United's owners rank among the richest.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:14 GMT

Leeds United are now settled in under their new majority ownership, even if they are yet to get a feel for their eye-watering wealth. 49ers Enterprises completed their full takeover during the summer after previously owning more than 40%, and naturally, they had to prioritise balancing the books following relegation over the summer.

Though, Whites fans are already well aware that their wealth owners have money to spend, and they are likely to spend some of it on their new club in the coming years. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the net worths of all of the Championship owners to see where 49ers Enterprises rank among the richets. Take a look below, and just keep in mind that figures are estimated based on the most recent reports.

Net worth - Unknown

1. Huddersfield Town - Kevin Nagle

Net worth - Unknown

Net worth - £12.96m

2. Swansea City - Swansea City Football 2002 Limited

Net worth - £12.96m

Net worth - £24.94m

3. Norwich City - Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones, Mark Attanasio

Net worth - £24.94m

Net worth - £66m

4. Plymouth Argyle - Simon Hallett

Net worth - £66m

Net worth - £83.13m

5. Hull City - Acun Medya

Net worth - £83.13m

Net worth - £99.76m

6. Watford - Gino Pozzo

Net worth - £99.76m

