Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have named Xisco Muñoz as their new manager following the shock departure of Darren Moore last month.

The Spaniard won promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2021, finishing second, six points behind Norwich City who were then managed by newly-appointed Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds face the Owls at Elland Road in their fifth Championship game of the season as the Yorkshire sides prepare to renew their rivalry on September 2.

A club statement confirmed: “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as our first team manager.

“The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect.

“Following a successful playing career, which included a La Liga title and UEFA Cup triumph with Valencia in 2003/04, Muñoz moved into full-time management with Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi in 2020. The 42-year-old guided Tbilisi to the Erovnuli Liga title in the same year before joining the Hornets in December 2020.

“Muñoz was awarded the Championship Manager of the Month in March 2021 after five straight victories and went on to gain automatic promotion at Vicarage Road.

“The former winger has since had managerial stints with Spanish side SD Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot top-flight.”

Muñoz was sacked by Watford just seven games into the 2021-22 Premier League season despite the club sitting 15th in the table. He took charge of 36 games with the Hornets, winning 21, drawing four and losing 11.

Wednesday have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Moore, with club chairman Dejphon Chansiri claiming his departure came after a disagreement over a new contract and salary following the club’s promotion.

The Owls were promoted from the League One play-offs last season after finishing the campaign in third. Despite claiming 96 points, it was not enough to end the season in the top two.