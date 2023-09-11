Leeds United will resume their 2023-24 Championship campaign at Millwall on Sunday following the first international break of the season.

The Whites have picked up six points from their opening five games, with one win, three draws and one defeat to start the league campaign.

With the transfer window shut, Daniel Farke will be grateful to lose the uncertainty around some members of his squad as he gets to work on the training ground with the aim of getting Leeds up the table.

Preston North End have been the surprise package so far this season as they top the Championship with 13 points after five games. Ipswich Town are joint second with Leicester City with both sides on 12 points apiece.

With the second tier back underway this weekend, here’s where the bookmakers are tipping Leeds to finish compared to their rivals...

24th: Rotherham United Promotion odds: 250/1

23rd: QPR Promotion odds: 100/1

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday Promotion odds: 66/1