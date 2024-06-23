The new Championship season isn’t too far away and in just a few days Leeds United will learn their 2024-25 fixtures. After going so close to promotion last time around, the Whites will be striving to go one better next season by reclaiming a spot in the Premier League.

Of course, Leeds’ hopes of doing that may well depend on what happens over the next few months as they look to add to Daniel Farke’s squad amid interest from elsewhere in a number of their star names. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how the promotion odds look at this early stage of the summer. Check out how the bookies see it below. All odds from Sky Bet and correct at time of writing.