Championship promotion odds and how Leeds United's chances compare to Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & rivals

By Will Jackson
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at the latest Championship promotion odds as the summer transfer window begins to gather pace

The new Championship season isn’t too far away and in just a few days Leeds United will learn their 2024-25 fixtures. After going so close to promotion last time around, the Whites will be striving to go one better next season by reclaiming a spot in the Premier League.

Of course, Leeds’ hopes of doing that may well depend on what happens over the next few months as they look to add to Daniel Farke’s squad amid interest from elsewhere in a number of their star names. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how the promotion odds look at this early stage of the summer. Check out how the bookies see it below. All odds from Sky Bet and correct at time of writing.

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

1. Oxford United

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

3. Preston North End

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

4. Cardiff City

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

Sky Bet promotion odds: 12/1

5. Swansea City

Sky Bet promotion odds: 12/1

Sky Bet promotion odds: 12/1

6. Millwall

Sky Bet promotion odds: 12/1

