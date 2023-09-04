Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Championship net spend: Where Leeds United rank compared to Sunderland, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & more

Leeds United signed nine players during the 2023 summer transfer window

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 4th Sep 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 18:14 BST

Leeds United finished their summer transfer business with the deadline day signing of Jaidon Anthony on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old arrived from Bournemouth in a deal which saw Luis Sinisterra head in the opposite direction. The former Arsenal youth player was the ninth arrival of the summer for Leeds.

He followed the signings of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence. There was plenty of business across the Championship this summer, with numerous sides looking to the market to bolster their squads.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we have worked out which clubs made the most money from the transfer window by calculating every side’s net spend during the summer. Here’s where Leeds rank...

Summer net spend balance: €154.79m

1. Southampton

Summer net spend balance: €154.79m

Photo Sales
Summer net spend balance: €61.95m

2. Leicester City

Summer net spend balance: €61.95m

Photo Sales
Summer net spend balance: €46.42m

3. Watford

Summer net spend balance: €46.42m

Photo Sales
Summer net spend balance: €24.23m

4. Norwich City

Summer net spend balance: €24.23m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ethan AmpaduGlen KamaraBournemouth