Leeds United finished their summer transfer business with the deadline day signing of Jaidon Anthony on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old arrived from Bournemouth in a deal which saw Luis Sinisterra head in the opposite direction. The former Arsenal youth player was the ninth arrival of the summer for Leeds.

He followed the signings of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence. There was plenty of business across the Championship this summer, with numerous sides looking to the market to bolster their squads.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we have worked out which clubs made the most money from the transfer window by calculating every side’s net spend during the summer. Here’s where Leeds rank...

1 . Southampton Summer net spend balance: €154.79m

2 . Leicester City Summer net spend balance: €61.95m

3 . Watford Summer net spend balance: €46.42m