Leeds United’s regular season ended on a disappointing note after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton. A second defeat at Elland Road in less than a month consigned Daniel Farke’s side to the play-offs and a two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City.
Despite the stuttering finish, Leeds have enjoyed some incredible moments this season and fans have been entertained by a young and exciting group. Particularly in attack, the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been too hot to handle, with defenders often forced into illegal challenges.
Leeds fans and players are often left frustrated at the amount of poor challenges and it is no surprise that Farke’s men are among the most fouled teams in the Championship, according to data from WhoScored. Take a look below to see where they rank.