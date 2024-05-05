Leeds United’s regular season ended on a disappointing note after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton. A second defeat at Elland Road in less than a month consigned Daniel Farke’s side to the play-offs and a two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City.

Despite the stuttering finish, Leeds have enjoyed some incredible moments this season and fans have been entertained by a young and exciting group. Particularly in attack, the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been too hot to handle, with defenders often forced into illegal challenges.