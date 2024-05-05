Championship most fouled teams: Where Leeds United rank against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and more

Leeds United have taken their fair share of knocks over the course of the Championship campaign.

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 5th May 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 14:10 BST

Leeds United’s regular season ended on a disappointing note after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton. A second defeat at Elland Road in less than a month consigned Daniel Farke’s side to the play-offs and a two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City.

Despite the stuttering finish, Leeds have enjoyed some incredible moments this season and fans have been entertained by a young and exciting group. Particularly in attack, the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been too hot to handle, with defenders often forced into illegal challenges.

Leeds fans and players are often left frustrated at the amount of poor challenges and it is no surprise that Farke’s men are among the most fouled teams in the Championship, according to data from WhoScored. Take a look below to see where they rank.

8.8 fouls against per game

1. 24. Rotherham United

8.8 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
9 fouls against per game

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers

9 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
9.1 fouls against per game

3. 22. Millwall

9.1 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
9.3 fouls against per game

4. 21. Preston North End

9.3 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
9.3 fouls against per game

5. 20. Stoke City

9.3 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
9.6 fouls against per game

6. 19. Cardiff City

9.6 fouls against per game

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CitySouthamptonIpswich TownDaniel FarkeElland RoadCrysencio Summerville