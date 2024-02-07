Daniel Farke could well be facing a different opposition boss when he takes to the dugout on April 13 as Blackburn appear on the verge of ending their association with Danish coach Tomasson, according to MailSport.

The 47-year-old has previously spoken out against the running of the club, which has found itself in financial difficulty recently and sanctioned the £18 million exit of academy star Adam Wharton during the January transfer window.

"It's a very serious [financial] situation," Tomasson said earlier this month.

"But nothing has changed, it was also very serious in the summer when suddenly there was a hand grenade that changed everything with the cutting of the budget.

"That's probably why [chief executive] Steve Waggott said [the job] first and foremost this season is to stay in the league. I'm a little more ambitious."

Tomasson did not speak to the media in his scheduled pre-match press briefing last Friday, which preceded Rovers' 2-1 defeat by Queens Park Rangers. This was understood to have been a decision taken by the club.

"It's not good when you're not able to speak to the fans," he told BBC Radio Lancashire following defeat by the R's.

"I said to the club last summer that this is a different situation, this is not what I signed up for. And I asked them if they wanted to find another one [head coach], we can terminate my contract, no problem, I don't want money for that.

"Because there was a very difficult situation, I said if the project has changed, and [you need] a different coach for a new project, of course take one.

"They said, 'No, please stay.' Then I moved my family over here and put all my energy into Rovers, my wife and two children are here and I think about Rovers 24 hours a day."

Blackburn missed out on the play-offs last season due to inferior goal difference in what was a bitter blow to Tomasson and the club's supporters. The former striker's attractive style of football has won many admirers at Ewood Park, however it now seems the club will be on the hunt for a new head coach to finish the Championship campaign.

Rovers had been chasing a play-off spot earlier this season but have slumped to 18th, taking just two points from the last 24 available. The team now sit five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds defeated Tomasson's outfit at Ewood Park back in December in what was a hotly-contested game which ended 2-0 to the visitors. Both sides remain in the FA Cup, and will take on Premier League opponents in the Fifth Round at the end of this month.