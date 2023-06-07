QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth admits the 2023-24 Championship season is a frightening prospect following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites have dropped out of the top flight after a three-season stint while two former Premier League clubs in Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have been promoted from League One alongside Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsworth took over at QPR from Wycombe Wanderers midway through last season and just kept the club in the second tier despite picking up just 0.85 points per game.

Leicester City and Southampton were relegated alongside Leeds and the trio will be seeking to bounce back from their respective demotions.

And Ainsworth admits he is “scared” by the quality of teams in the second division next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Have you seen that Championship, by the way? Have you seen that?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where have the small teams gone? Rotherham, no disrespect, they are still in there which is brilliant but I think they are a smaller team than everyone else.

“Where’s your Wigans, your Blackpools, where is Wycombes? There are no small teams anymore.

“Sheffield Wednesday have come up, Ipswich have come up. Leicester have come down, Leeds have come down, Southampton have come down. I am scared.”