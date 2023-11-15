Championship home table: How Leeds United's record so far compares to Sunderland, Leicester City and rivals
A look at the Championship home table to see how Leeds United compare to their rivals up to this point.
Leeds United have enjoyed a fine campaign so far, even if they are still looking up at the top two. The Whites have now won three on the bounce, but while they have cut the gap significantly, they are still eight points off the top two.
Daniel Farke's men have been particularly strong at home, with Elland Road a fortress this season, but how does their home record compare to those of their rivals? We have rounded up all the home records of the Championship clubs up to this point. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank in the home table.