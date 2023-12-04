Leeds United took care of business over the weekend with another home win, seeing off Middlesbrough after an action-packed first-half that featured five goals. The Whites are keeping the pressure on the top two, albeit they do remain seven points behind second placed Ipswich Town.

Home form has been key for Leeds this season, with Daniel Farke's men remaining unbeaten at Elland Road as we head towards the festive period, but how does their home record compare to those of their rivals? Here we take a look at the best and worst home records in the Championship so far, starting with the worst.