Leeds United suffered a setback this week in their bid to win automatic promotion, losing to Sunderland to slip 10 points behind second placed Ipswich Town . The top two have set an unmatchable pace so far this season, with Leicester City on record-breaking pace and Ipswich just a point behind.

But how do the high-flying pair compare to teams of the past who have amassed the most points after 21 games? Here we take a look at the best Championship points totals after 21 games to see who makes the cut, and it will be no surprise that the current top two are right up there. Join us as we start from the top.