Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NTT20 co-host George Elek says he did not foresee the uptick in James' end product this season which is likely to exceed 20 goal contributions by the end of the campaign - a career-high for the soon-to-be 50-cap Welshman.

James' Elland Road future appeared in doubt as recently as last season when he was sent on loan to Fulham, unfancied by then-coach Jesse Marsch. However, his subsequent return and drop down to the second tier has yielded 12 goals and seven assists so far. James has had a hand in 27 per cent of Leeds' league goals this term, a figure bettered only by Championship assist leader Georginio Rutter and United's top scorer Crysencio Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm amazed by Dan James's season," Elek told listeners of the Not The Top 20 podcast. "My perception of him, which I think was well-founded having watched a lot of him either at Swansea, for Manchester United, Fulham, was just a pure speed merchant who always lacked a moment of quality in terms of his end product.

"Whereas now, his delivery from wide, his shooting ability across the keeper from that right channel, it's been so effective."

The NTT20 co-host also believes the improvements to James' game are something which could potentially translate to top flight football, if Leeds are promoted come the end of the season.