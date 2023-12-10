Championship duo keen on Leeds United defender as Roma consider permanent move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell is reportedly on the radar of two Championship rivals.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has claimed the Whites defender is under consideration at two Championship rivals after he has struggled to find regular game-time under Daniel Farke this season.

The 21-year-old had high hopes of enjoying a productive campaign at Elland Road after he impressed during a year-long loan spell with Millwall last season. However, he has made just three starts in all competitions, with his only league start coming in a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City in August.

Nixon reported Middlesbrough were keen on making a move for Cresswell during the January transfer window following a season-ending injury suffered by Darragh Lenihan. But there is now a suggestion Southampton are also considering a move for the England Under-21 centre-back as they look to continue their own push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Serie A giants prepare permanent move Leeds loanee

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen may have endured a challenging time at Elland Road last season - but he has clearly made an impression during the early months of his loan spell with Roma.

The Denmark international secured a season-long loan move to the Serie A club in the aftermath of the Whites relegation from the Premier League and has gone on to make 13 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Kristensen lauded the Portuguese boss in a recent interview and explained Mourinho was one of the key factors in his move to the Stadio Olimpico. He said: “He’s a fantastic coach. That’s one reason why I chose to go to Rome. He’s one of the greatest coaches in history who has won everything there is to win. And he has that aura too.

“For me, he’s a coach who is at the very top. So, of course, I wanted to try to work with him. So far, it has been totally cool and educational.”

Italian outlet Il Romanista have now claimed the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is now prepared to sell a permanent member of his squad to enable him to finance a permanent move for Kristensen.