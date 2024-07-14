Championship club reject Leeds United's bid for star but boss offers hope of signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have seen a bid for a Championship ace rejected as they bid to strengthen their squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have seen a bid for Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle rejected and are keen to sign the 23-year-old star.

Leeds have become particularly short at right-back following the summer exits of Archie Gray, Jamie Shackleton and former Burnley loanee Connor Roberts and reports emerged of club interest in Bogle on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP understands that reports of the club’s interest in Bogle are accurate and that the club have seen a bid for his services rejected by the Blades who are thought to want around £7m.

Leeds remain interested in the former England youth international full-back and Blades boss Chris Wilder has already admitted that every player at his club will have their price.

Sheffield United activated an extension on Bogle’s contract earlier this summer but the defender is still into the final 12 months of his deal. The full-back played 45 minutes of the club's pre-season friendly victory against York on Saturday, after which boss Wilder was asked generally about interest in his players.

“There is a value in every [player],” Wilder told The Star. “We're not a selling club, but we understand that, if there is any interest in our players and if there's any bids, any club in the world will look at it and deal with it. From our point of view, we're not intent on buying players and selling them below the price that we think that they're worth. And that's whether it's one of the young ones or one of the older ones. Every player has a price and a value at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been a couple of offers that have been turned down and it's got to be right for us. It's got to be the right number, there’s got to be a thought process behind it. There has been interest but not to the extent of me standing here and saying here that X player won't be here Monday or Tuesday or he's having a medical elsewhere.

“We all understand that and I'm working with the group I'm working with at the moment. And their attitude since they came back has been spot on. I've said to the players here, if they think their future is elsewhere, all you can do is get your head down and work hard.”