Championship boss reveals high hopes for Leeds United loanee after full debut in controversial win
Michael Appleton has high hopes for his Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda this season, if he finds match fitness at Blackpool.
The little winger joined the Seasiders on loan for the season after recovering from ankle surgery and spending pre-season back at Thorp Arch with Leeds.
Although he was involved in Jesse Marsch’s summer plans at the training ground, Poveda did not travel to Australia for the club’s tour and it quickly became obvious that he would spend another campaign away from his parent club.
Last season Poveda was sent to Blackburn and had just begun to hit his stride, after a difficult introduction, when disaster and a serious injury struck.
Most Popular
-
1
Premier League decision removes Leeds United chance to pay Queen unique Elland Road tribute
-
2
Government issues advice to Premier League ahead of Leeds United v Nottingham Forest decision
-
3
Leeds United reach ‘agreement’ for ‘highest standard’ defender, Whites ace could be on ‘last contract’ at club
-
4
Leeds United make goodwill gesture to local community after Nottingham Forest fixture cancelled
-
5
Leeds United youngster makes exciting claim upon securing international call
His lack of football since the turn of the year was a concern for Blackpool, Appleton has admitted, but Poveda’s contribution to a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Sunday impressed the boss.
"He's not had much football as well so we were a bit worried about that, we were thinking maybe he'd be better as an impact but, because we changed the shape a little bit, we thought that would help him,” said Appleton.
"It seemed to work and the big moments and positive moments probably came when Ian was involved."
Appleton is keen not to get too carried away over the former Manchester City prospect, who joined Leeds in January 2020, but he is optimistic over the Leeds man’s potential this season.
"I don't want to sort of big him up too much but he had a good day,” said Appleton.
"A great first full start for the club, he's got bags of ability and what surprised me was that he had the energy to keep going for 75 minutes and if we can get his fitness levels up to where I know he's capable of, he could be a big, big signing for us."
Poveda was said by Marcelo Bielsa to possess physical resources that the Argentine had never seen before, and he showed glimpses of his talent for Leeds without ever properly breaking through at senior level.
His contract at Elland Road is up in 2024 and this season’s loan spell in the Championship, at a club hoping to improve on their current midtable standing, could be pivotal for his Leeds future.
The 22-year-old’s full Blackpool debut will be remembered for its controversy.
Goal-line technology provider Hawk-Eye was forced to issue an apology to Huddersfield Town and the EFL after a signal was not sent to referee John Busby to alert him to Yuta Nakayama’s equaliser crossing the line. Busby’s assistants failed to see the incident clearly through a crowded box and the Terriers were denied a point.