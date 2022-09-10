The little winger joined the Seasiders on loan for the season after recovering from ankle surgery and spending pre-season back at Thorp Arch with Leeds.

Although he was involved in Jesse Marsch’s summer plans at the training ground, Poveda did not travel to Australia for the club’s tour and it quickly became obvious that he would spend another campaign away from his parent club.

Last season Poveda was sent to Blackburn and had just begun to hit his stride, after a difficult introduction, when disaster and a serious injury struck.

His lack of football since the turn of the year was a concern for Blackpool, Appleton has admitted, but Poveda’s contribution to a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Sunday impressed the boss.

"He's not had much football as well so we were a bit worried about that, we were thinking maybe he'd be better as an impact but, because we changed the shape a little bit, we thought that would help him,” said Appleton.

"It seemed to work and the big moments and positive moments probably came when Ian was involved."

Appleton is keen not to get too carried away over the former Manchester City prospect, who joined Leeds in January 2020, but he is optimistic over the Leeds man’s potential this season.

BIG SEASON - Ian Poveda has been sent out on loan by Leeds United for a second season after a 2021/22 spell with Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Getty

"I don't want to sort of big him up too much but he had a good day,” said Appleton.

"A great first full start for the club, he's got bags of ability and what surprised me was that he had the energy to keep going for 75 minutes and if we can get his fitness levels up to where I know he's capable of, he could be a big, big signing for us."

Poveda was said by Marcelo Bielsa to possess physical resources that the Argentine had never seen before, and he showed glimpses of his talent for Leeds without ever properly breaking through at senior level.

His contract at Elland Road is up in 2024 and this season’s loan spell in the Championship, at a club hoping to improve on their current midtable standing, could be pivotal for his Leeds future.

The 22-year-old’s full Blackpool debut will be remembered for its controversy.