Leeds United are one of the clubs to have been linked with interest in Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace admits Sammie Szmodics' future is uncertain amid reported interest from Ipswich Town and Leeds United. Ipswich are said to be the side leading the chase with Sky Sports claiming the Tractor Boys are close to getting an agreement in place.

However, Football Insider are reporting that Leeds have asked the question and could be set to make an approach for the Blackburn man. Szmodics enjoyed a remarkable season last time out, scoring 27 goals in the Championship, with another six FA Cup goals coming to take his total to 33 efforts over the course of the campaign.

Such a tally is by far the best he has managed in his senior career and while Blackburn will be keen to keep hold of the attacking midfielder, they will have been braced for interest to emerge this summer. A move now looks likely for Szmodics, but a destination is still up in the air and while Eustace spoke openly about the 28-year-old's current standing, he couldn't give a definitive answer on where he will be plying his trade this season.

"Listen, it's down to the two clubs, it's not down to me," he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Sam was magnificent for us last year, I want to keep him. He's a top player, I don't want to lose him. But what will be, will be. He's been a great servant to us, whatever happens. I have spoken to him on a few occasions and he just wants to get fit and ready for the first games of the season."

He continued: "I don't know if he'll stay or go, I am just coaching the team. It's nothing to do with me.

"The two clubs are talking, there was no point risking him. He's a very fit lad and a good player so we'll see how that develops."

Szmodics, who now has four caps for the Republic of Ireland under his belt, started his career at Colchester United, breaking through the youth ranks at his hometown club before sealing moves to Bristol City and Peterborough United.

He joined Blackburn in 2022 and has now spent two full seasons at Ewood Park. He scored seven goals in his first campaign with the club, but it's fair to say things clicked for him last time around, with his form being enough to claim the Championship's Golden Boot.