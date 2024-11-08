Leeds face QPR at Elland Road this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has made an honest Leeds United admission but with a defiant view ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash at Elland Road.

Sixteen points already separate third-placed Leeds and the second-bottom Rs ahead of the weekend’s showdown in West Yorkshire which Cifuentes readily admits presents a difficult assignment for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cifuentes, though, whose side have gone 11 games without a victory, says he maintains a big belief that his men are still capable of beating Daniel Farke’s Whites and outlined the Elland Road plan for his visitors.

“The situation where we are and playing away against Leeds, it is not easy,” admitted Cifuentes to the club’s website.

“But I am a big believer as well that we can win this game, that we can go for it. That is the mindset that we should have. If we are not believing in ourselves, then who would? We need to make sure we do the right things, that we understand what are the key parts of our performance that can give us the stability that we need, and from there grow into the game.”

Reflecting on his side’s recent form, Cifuentes reasoned: “It is always difficult when you are going through a period like we are going through now but it is very important to keep the belief, make sure that we work harder every day until it works, and I have been talking a lot with the players about the mental part of it because we know that usually there is a close connection between confidence and results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more it takes to get that win that we really need, obviously the confidence gets affected

“We need to understand what are the basics, what are the main things that are important to get our performances right. We believe we can get the results we want.”