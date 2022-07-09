Charlie Cresswell is no shrinking violet, as witnesses to his appearances for Leeds United’s senior squad and Under-21 side will attest.

The England Under-21 central defender has joined Millwall on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 campaign and is already making his presence felt in pre-season training, according to Lions boss Gary Rowett.

"He’s been brought up really well with a real hunger for work-rate. He’s an aggressive boy who wants to fight, I think that’s why Millwall was something they were very, very keen on even though they had some very good other options,” the Millwall manager told South London Press.

Charlie Cresswell is expected to feature regularly in central defence whilst on loan at Millwall this season (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Cresswell has been renowned for his physicality whilst at Leeds, excelling aerially and in duels throughout the age groups at the club’s Thorp Arch academy.

He led the young Whites to Premier League 2 Division 2 success last year and broke into the England Under-21 setup despite stiff competition from vastly more experienced defenders, largely due to his stature and application of his sizeable frame.

“Even in the first couple of days of training he has put a few of the lads on their backsides,” says Rowett. “At 19 years old that takes a bit of confidence and strength.”

“He’s got a really lovely range of passing as well which again will help us to build in a different way at times.”

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut ten months ago, marking West Ham United’s Michail Antonio for 90 minutes as Leeds were narrowly defeated at Elland Road.

Cresswell admits to having had little preparation for such a mammoth task, after Luke Ayling had ruled himself out hours before kick-off.

“I’ve just tried to take the little opportunities I have had with both hands. Now it has come to the point where I need to play games on a regular basis – that’s what I really pushed for. I’m delighted to be here,” the young defender told South London Press.

“If I can get a run of games and really take my chance then I think it will benefit me loads in the long run. That’s what myself and Leeds discussed.”

Cresswell is realistic in understanding that regular minutes at Premier League level would not be forthcoming this season, despite his development, largely due to the options at Jesse Marsch’s disposal.

Landing in the Championship, however, at a club who competed for a place in the play-offs last season demonstrates he is not far off regular Premier League football if he can continue on his current trajectory this coming season.