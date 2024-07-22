'Principles' - Championship boss on club's interest in recently departed Leeds United player
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has provided an answer to reported Owls interest in recently departed Leeds United player Ian Poveda.
Colombian international attacker Poveda spent last season on loan with Wednesday and left Leeds this summer upon his contract expiring.
The Owls have reportedly been looking at the possibility of now singing Poveda on a permanent deal but Rohl remained tight-lipped on the prospect when asked about interest in the ex-Leeds player.
Asked about interest in Poveda, Rohl declared as quoted by The Star: "I’ve said it before. With the players we can speak about names and names and names, but it’s still the same process.
"At first we look from a sporting view with the player, and how we can improve our squad, but it’s also about what expectation is from the player, and what we can do as a club.
“We can’t make every deal immediately done because the player wants this, this or this.
“We have some principles, we have to, but we are looking for solutions and this is always part of the business. Sometimes it goes quicker, sometimes it takes more time.
“We had some crucial players last season in the second half that improved our squad, but we’ve also brought some good players from outside into our squad, and this is a good balance, a good mix. We’ll keep going.”
