Leeds United have won their last five games on the spin at Elland Road – but it’s been a different story for the Whites away from home.

Daniel Farke’s side made it 15 points out of a possible last 15 at LS11 with the 2-1 victory at home to last Saturday’s visitors Plymouth Argyle in the club’s final game before the international break. The triumph took Leeds to within eight points of both second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City after the Foxes slipped to a 1-0 reverse at Middlesbrough.

Leeds are the division’s only team who are still unbeaten at home and Farke’s side have the Championship’s second best record on their own turf with 18 points from eight games played – three points behind Ipswich.