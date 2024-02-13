Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Championship away attendances: Where Leeds United rank compared to Sunderland, Cardiff City and rivals - gallery

A look at the Championship clubs with the best away support to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

Leeds United are one of the most in-form teams in the country currently, but how does their away support compare to their Championship rivals? The Whites continue to bang on the automatic promotion door having chased down and caught Ipswich Town over recent weeks, although Southampton are now the team leading the rece behind Leicester City.

Leeds fans have always been among the best when it comes to away support, regularly taking big numbers on the road regardless of which division the club are playing in, but where do they rank among the Championship's best away support so far this season? Join us as we take a look below.

Average away support: 1,001

1. Fans at Leicester.jpg

Average away support: 1,001 Photo: Jim Brailsford

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,076

2. Swansea City

Average away support: 1,076

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,158

3. Millwall

Average away support: 1,158

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,175

4. Huddersfield Town

Average away support: 1,175

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,209

5. Hull City

Average away support: 1,209

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,246

6. Queens Park Rangers

Average away support: 1,246

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownSouthampton