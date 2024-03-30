Leeds United fans were present for another thrilling away day on Friday night, even if the result didn't completely go their way. The Whites came from behind twice to draw with Watford , including an equaliser in the final minutes of the game.

The Whites remain in the thick of the automatic promotion battle, and fans won't want to miss a beat as their side pushes to secure a return to the Premier League. The again, away tickets have always been hard to come by for Leeds fans. With that in mind, we have rounded up the average away attendances for this season so far based on the most recent figures provided by The72. Take a look below.