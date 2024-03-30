Championship away attendances: How Leeds United compare to Sunderland, Leicester City and rivals - gallery

A look at the latest away attendance figures as Leeds United push for automatic promotion.

Leeds United fans were present for another thrilling away day on Friday night, even if the result didn't completely go their way. The Whites came from behind twice to draw with Watford, including an equaliser in the final minutes of the game.

The Whites remain in the thick of the automatic promotion battle, and fans won't want to miss a beat as their side pushes to secure a return to the Premier League. The again, away tickets have always been hard to come by for Leeds fans. With that in mind, we have rounded up the average away attendances for this season so far based on the most recent figures provided by The72. Take a look below.

Average away attendance: 923

1. Rotherham United

Average away attendance: 923

Average away attendance: 986

2. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 986

Average away attendance: 1,172

3. Huddersfield Town

Average away attendance: 1,172

Average away attendance: 1,183

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average away attendance: 1,183

Average away attendance: 1,232

5. Cardiff City

Average away attendance: 1,232

Average away attendance: 1,234

6. Middlesborough

Average away attendance: 1,234

