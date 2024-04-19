The Championship season is approaching its climax and Leeds United find themselves outside of the automatic promotion places at present. Just three games remain and Daniel Farke’s side need to pick up maximum points, starting at Middlesbrough on Monday night, in order to give themselves the best chance of finishing in the top two and avoiding the lottery of the play-offs.

Leeds will be well-supported at the Riverside Stadium, as they have been on the road all season, and fans will be travelling in their thousands to Loftus Road next Friday night too, with the Whites taking on QPR in their penultimate fixture. How do Leeds’ away attendances match up against their biggest Championship rivals, though?