Championship average attendance: Where Leeds United rank vs Leicester City, Sunderland, Hull City and others

Leeds United have just one game of the regular season remaining at Elland Road.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 14th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Leeds United saw their unbeaten home run ended in cruel fashion on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers. A packed out Elland Road was left shell-shocked to see Sammie Szmodics break away to score in the 82nd minute against the run of play with Leeds failing to score for a second consecutive home game.

Southampton are now the only team due at Leeds in the regular Championship season and the Whites will need the support of everyone inside the ground for what could be a crucial game in the promotion race. The Elland Road faithful continue to pack out the ground every other week, making it one of the best-attended stadiums in the Championship.

Using data from Transfermarkt, the YEP has taken a look at where Elland Road ranks among the Championship’s average attendances. Take a look below.

10,665

1. 24. Rotherham (New York Stadium)

10,665

15,050

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

15,050

16,377

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

16,377

16,473

4. 21. Plymouth Argyle (Home Park)

16,473

16,595

5. 20. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

16,595

16,600

6. 19. Preston (Deepdale)

16,600

