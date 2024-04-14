Leeds United saw their unbeaten home run ended in cruel fashion on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers. A packed out Elland Road was left shell-shocked to see Sammie Szmodics break away to score in the 82nd minute against the run of play with Leeds failing to score for a second consecutive home game.

Southampton are now the only team due at Leeds in the regular Championship season and the Whites will need the support of everyone inside the ground for what could be a crucial game in the promotion race. The Elland Road faithful continue to pack out the ground every other week, making it one of the best-attended stadiums in the Championship.