Championship attendance table: Where Leeds United rank v Leicester, Sunderland, Ipswich & others

Leeds United's average home attendances this season compared to their Championship rivals

By Will Jackson
Published 7th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Leeds United dropped out of the Championship’s top two on Saturday as they lost 2-1 at Coventry City. The defeat was Leeds’ first since in the league since the turn of the year while it was a massive opportunity missed, too, with Ipswich Town also getting beat this weekend.

However, the Whites return to Elland Road on Tuesday night for a clash against Sunderland that promises to be pivotal with five games remaining this season. Daniel Farke’s side haven’t lost on home soil all season and they know a win over the Black Cats would be enough to take them back into the automatic promotion spots, at least temporarily.

Elland Road has been at capacity, or close to it, every time the Whites have played on home soil this season but how do Leeds’ attendances compare to their Championship rivals?

Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers to produce an average home attendance for all 24 Championship teams, here's how Leeds rank.

Average attendance at the New York stadium - 10,705

1. 24th - Rotherham United

Average attendance at the New York stadium - 10,705

Average attendance at Ewood Park - 15,050.

2. 23rd - Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance at Ewood Park - 15,050.

Average attendance at Home Park - 16,450

3. 22nd - Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance at Home Park - 16,450

Average attendance at The Den - 16,456

4. 21st - Millwall

Average attendance at The Den - 16,456

Average attendance at Swansea.com Stadium - 16,677

5. 20th - Swansea City

Average attendance at Swansea.com Stadium - 16,677

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 16,694

6. 19th - QPR

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 16,694

