Championship attendance table: How Leeds United compare to Sunderland, West Brom, Leicester City and rivals
A look at the latest Championship attendance table to see where Leeds United rank heading into Wednesday night's clash with Swansea City.
Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night, returning to Elland Road, but how have their home attendances stood up so far? The Whites can always count on significant home and away support, and during their time in the second tier, they have also been among the best clubs for home attendances.
A successful start to this season will certainly have helped, with Daniel Farke putting together one of the Championship's most entertaining teams. As Leeds prepare to welcome Swansea, we have put together the latest Championship attendance table to see where the Whites rank after Tuesday night's games.